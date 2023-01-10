Left Menu

Rajasthan man held for raping five-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred in Jawahar Nagar when the victim was playing outside her residence on Monday. He has been arrested and a case of kidnapping and rape under POCSO Act has been registered based on the victims fathers complaint, Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Panna Lal Meena said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:12 IST
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Jawahar Nagar when the victim was playing outside her residence on Monday. The accused, identified as Harish Kumawat, allegedly lured the girl by offering candy and took her to his home, the police said. ''The accused is a neighbour and had been living in the colony on rent for the past three to four years. He has been arrested and a case of kidnapping and rape under POCSO Act has been registered based on the victim's father's complaint,'' Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Panna Lal Meena said. Meena added that the accused let the victim go when she started screaming. The girl then shared her ordeal with her mother, after which the complained was lodged.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination and her statement recorded, he said.

