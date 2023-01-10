Left Menu

Education System needs Collaborations: Professor Yogesh Singh: VC, Delhi University

Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, was invited as the Chief Guest to deliver the convocation address The Founder President and Chancellor of Auro University, Mr. Hasmukh P.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:36 IST
Education System needs Collaborations: Professor Yogesh Singh: VC, Delhi University
Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 10: The Auro University’s 10th convocation ceremony was held on Saturday, 7th January 2023, at the Auro Campus in the presence of Students, Parents, Faculty, Governing Council and Rama family members with pleasant emotions and expressions of commitment towards the nation and humanity. Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, was invited as the Chief Guest to deliver the convocation address The Founder President and Chancellor of Auro University, Mr. Hasmukh P. (H.P.) Rama presided over the convocation ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Parimal Vyas, welcomed the dignitaries and gave a briefing on Auro University's achievements and future road map. Dr Monika Suri, Associate Dean (Academics), introduced Honourable Chancellor and invited gold and silver medallists on dais. Professor Amreesh Misra - Registrar, introduced the Chief Guest and Ms Prerna Dahiwade, Controller of Examinations, offered a vote of thanks. Esteemed members of the Rama family, Mr. Suresh Mathur-COO, Mr. Nayan Banker-CFO and Professor Sharad Joshi, were among the dignitaries present. A total of 367 students from 07 Schools were awarded various degrees inclusive of Schools of Business (141), Hospitality Management (50), Information Technology (51), Liberal Arts and Human Sciences (24), Journalism and Mass Communication (25), Law (38), School of Design (20), and PhD degree under School of Business was awarded to Mr Dharav Jamadar. While delivering the convocation address, Professor Yogesh Singh insisted that the ‘Education System of India needs collaboration’. In his presidential Address, Shri H.P. Rama, Founder President and Chancellor said, ''Our call is to the youths. It is the young who can build the new world. All great and new creation has to come from the youth. Ultimately success in life will come to you through your commitment, through your action, through your tenacity, through your leadership and your passion.” For more information, visit https://www.aurouniversity.edu.in/

