Left Menu

Hiring more prison staff, focussing on mental health issues of inmates among suggestions made at NCW meet

Hiring more prison staff, focusing on mental health problems faced by inmates and addressing issues related to jail infrastructure were among suggestions made during a meeting organised by the National Commission for Women with top police officials, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:15 IST
Hiring more prison staff, focussing on mental health issues of inmates among suggestions made at NCW meet
  • Country:
  • India

Hiring more prison staff, focusing on mental health problems faced by inmates and addressing issues related to jail infrastructure were among suggestions made during a meeting organised by the National Commission for Women with top police officials, an official statement said. The NCW organized an nationwide meeting on 'Police Administration in Light of the Rights of Women Prisoners' with Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Prisons on Monday to discuss provisions that impact the welfare of women inmates in prisons. The meeting was attended by around 16 DGs/IGs of Prisons and representatives from states along with officials from Delhi State Legal Services Authority, NGOs and academia.

During the meeting, several suggestions were given to improve the condition of women inmates, the NCE said in the statement. These suggestions included hiring more prison staff, focusing on mental health issues faced by inmates, addressing infrastructure problems of jails, giving inmates access to quality legal aid and assistance, and ensuring that they receive robust vocational training, it said.

In her inaugural address, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma emphasized on the importance of ensuring that women prisoners have access to all necessary amenities.

She called on the DGs to facilitate the economic rehabilitation and reintegration of these women with their families and society after their release from prison, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023