Hiring more prison staff, focussing on mental health issues of inmates among suggestions made at NCW meet

Hiring more prison staff, focusing on mental health problems faced by inmates and addressing issues related to jail infrastructure were among suggestions made during a meeting organised by the National Commission for Women with top police officials, an official statement said. The NCW organized an nationwide meeting on 'Police Administration in Light of the Rights of Women Prisoners' with Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Prisons on Monday to discuss provisions that impact the welfare of women inmates in prisons. The meeting was attended by around 16 DGs/IGs of Prisons and representatives from states along with officials from Delhi State Legal Services Authority, NGOs and academia.

During the meeting, several suggestions were given to improve the condition of women inmates, the NCE said in the statement. These suggestions included hiring more prison staff, focusing on mental health issues faced by inmates, addressing infrastructure problems of jails, giving inmates access to quality legal aid and assistance, and ensuring that they receive robust vocational training, it said.

In her inaugural address, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma emphasized on the importance of ensuring that women prisoners have access to all necessary amenities.

She called on the DGs to facilitate the economic rehabilitation and reintegration of these women with their families and society after their release from prison, it said.

