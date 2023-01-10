Left Menu

Iran announces 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:49 IST
Iran on Tuesday announced it had imposed a 40 year-sentence on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Belgian, Olivier Vandecasteele, was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.

