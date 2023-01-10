Iran announces 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:47 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran on Tuesday announced it had imposed a 40 year-sentence on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The Belgian, Olivier Vandecasteele, was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement