Left Menu

Hindi is soul of India, its prevalence increasing day by day: DU VC

He said at present, considering that south Indian language films are getting translated in Hindi and 30 per cent content on OTT platforms like Netflix is in Hindi as a positive influence, the prevalence of Hindi is increasing day by day.When the prime minister of India addresses foreign countries in Hindi, the value of Hindi increases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:52 IST
Hindi is soul of India, its prevalence increasing day by day: DU VC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday said Hindi is the soul of India and its prevalence is increasing day by day. Speaking at an event to celebrate World Hindi Day, Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to foreign countries addresses in Hindi and the value of the language increases.

''Hindi is the language of love and personal touch; It is the language of our mind. Hindi is a popular, easy and simple language, let it be like that. Hindi is the soul of India. It did not get the same support from leaders of North India,'' Singh said. He said at present, considering that south Indian language films are getting translated in Hindi and 30 per cent content on OTT platforms like Netflix is in Hindi as a positive influence, the prevalence of Hindi is increasing day by day.

''When the prime minister of India addresses foreign countries in Hindi, the value of Hindi increases. By 2047, India will have to become a developed nation. With that, the splendour of Hindi will automatically increase,'' Singh said.

The lecture was organized on World Hindi Day by the Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti under the aegis of the University of Delhi Centenary Celebrations Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) said in today's era, there is a need to make content and curriculum in colloquial language.

Joshi emphasized on enriching Hindi's vocabulary, said ''we have to include technical words of other languages in Hindi's vocabulary''.

Regarding the importance of mother tongue in the National Education Policy 2020, he said due to non-availability of curriculum in local languages, children studying in rural government schools are deprived of higher education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023