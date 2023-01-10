Left Menu

4 state-run universities in Karnataka join hands with US varsities

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drashwathcn)
  • Country:
  • India

Four public universities of Karnataka and varsities of Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday signed agreements for collaboration in higher education.

The pacts applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in the presence of Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan at State Higher Education Council (SHEC), a statement issued by the minister said.

Vice-chancellors of all four public universities and delegates of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were present, it added.

Agreements took place between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania.

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) entered into a pact with Millersville University.

As per the agreement, Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, computer science, business administration, sports management and sports psychology.

Bangalore University would be benefitted in the areas of geography and geo-information science. This would also enable it to commence twinning programmes which would facilitate to send students to the universities in US, the statement read.

Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will be benefitted in geo-information science degree courses.

Narayan was quoted as saying that the agreements would also allow for joint development of research proposals and new programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

