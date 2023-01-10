Submit property list by Jan 31 or face salary stoppage: Odisha agri dept to employees
The Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department in Odisha has asked its employees to submit details of their property statement by January 31, failing which salaries would be stopped from February.
The submission of the document is a mandatory requirement for all government officials of the state, according to the principles outlined under the Odisha Government Service Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021, it said in a recent order.
The directive follows a similar communication issued by the state's General Administration and Public Grievances wing.
The property statement is a pre-requisite for consideration of officials for promotion to the next higher grade, the GA&PG Department had said.
