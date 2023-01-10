Left Menu

Submit property list by Jan 31 or face salary stoppage: Odisha agri dept to employees

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:00 IST
Submit property list by Jan 31 or face salary stoppage: Odisha agri dept to employees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department in Odisha has asked its employees to submit details of their property statement by January 31, failing which salaries would be stopped from February.

The submission of the document is a mandatory requirement for all government officials of the state, according to the principles outlined under the Odisha Government Service Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021, it said in a recent order.

The directive follows a similar communication issued by the state's General Administration and Public Grievances wing.

The property statement is a pre-requisite for consideration of officials for promotion to the next higher grade, the GA&PG Department had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023