Cabinet gives nod to change CDPO exam pattern; financial aid to Madrasas, sanskrit schools hiked

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday gave its nod to change the examination pattern for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs). The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The changes for recruitment of CDPOs include two papers for General Studies, each carrying 100 marks instead of one paper containing 150 marks, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said briefing the media.

She said interview will carry 100 marks.

''Approval was given for the formation of Jharkhand Child Development Project Officer Service/Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and Other Service Conditions) (Amendment) Rules, 2022,'' a statement from the state government said later.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to double the financial aid to madrasa and Sanskrit schools effective from the financial year 2022-23. It will cover 33 Sanskrit schools and 46 madrasas and about 2,000 teachers will be benefitted by this, officials said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the ex-gratia payment to bring the dead body of a migrant worker to his home place.The government will pay Rs 25,000 to the family of such deceased labourers.

It also extended the tenure of one-man judicial commission to submit its report regarding corruption in the appointment and promotion of staff in the Jharkhand assembly.

Approval was given to make partial amendments in the notification regarding regulation of rice mills - ''Jharkhand Custom Milled Rice (Liability and Control) Revised Order 2020.'' Earlier, rice mills were bound to do 30 per cent of their milling work for the government. As per the new rules now the ratio has been increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent whenever required.

A decision was taken to transfer 6.69 acre of land in lieu of Rs 16.36 crore from the Union Home Ministry for building the office of the Central Reserve Police Forces at Bhusur in Ranchi.

