Left Menu

Pondy govt should close liquor shops opened near residential areas: Narayanasamy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:57 IST
Pondy govt should close liquor shops opened near residential areas: Narayanasamy
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday slammed the AINRC-led government in the Union Territory for allegedly promoting ''unrestrained growth'' of liquor shops and pubs near residential areas, temples and educational institutions here.

Speaking to reporters here, he also expressed concern over the increasing sale of ganja and other narcotic substances spoiling the youth and students in the UT. The Congress leader said he could not understand how the government in Puducherry remained silent without taking action on the issue.

The former chief minister said a secular and democratic front comprising Congress and other like-minded parties would soon launch agitations to ensure that the government intervened and closed the pubs and liquor shops functioning in residential areas and neighbourhoods of temples and schools here.

Wading into the row between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the DMK government in the neighbouring state, he termed Ravi's actions in the TN assembly as ''brazen violation of constitutional norms and conventions''.

Narayanasamy said Ravi had ''omitted references to great stalwarts and skipped contents in several portions of the speech'' that was prepared by the government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Congress leader called upon Ravi to quit the office of TN Governor. ''If the Governor did not step down, the President should intervene and sack him in the larger interest of parliamentary democracy,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023