PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 23:05 IST
Weeks after merging, reorganising depts, Haryana govt reallocates portfolios
Reallocation of portfolios of the Haryana Council of Ministers was done on Tuesday, weeks after the government approved to merge and re-organise some departments having similar nature of work.

The reallocation was on the cards after the merger on December 14 last year, which was done with a view to bring in synergy in their functioning, streamline work and improve administrative efficiency, officials said.

''The governor of Haryana, on the advice of the chief minister, is pleased to make the following allocation/re-allocation of portfolios amongst the members of Council of Ministers with immediate effect,'' a government notification released on Tuesday read.

Sandeep Singh, against whom a sexual harassment case was lodged by a woman coach of the Sports Department, will continue to hold the Printing and Stationery Department, the notification said.

The sports portfolio was taken away from Singh after the case was lodged and given to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

After the reallocation, Khattar will handle the maximum number of departments at 14, including those that he was already in-charge of like finance, town and country planning and information, public relations, languages, and culture.

Besides, he will also look after the social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes or any other department not specifically allotted to any minister.

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will continue to hold revenue and disaster management, excise and taxation, industries and commerce, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, civil aviation departments.

Minister Anil Vij will have four departments, including health, home, medical education and research and AYUSH while Education Minister Kanwar Pal will head the School Education Department.

Pal will also handle the Environment Department.

Among other ministers, Mool Chand Sharma will now handle the Higher Education Department, in addition to the Transport and Mines Department.

The Haryana Cabinet has 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

