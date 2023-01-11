Left Menu

Russian head of children's book jury resigns after war propaganda allegations

The Russian head of a jury awarding the biennial Hans Christian Andersen prize for children's literature announced her resignation on Tuesday, after allegations of her involvement in Russian war propaganda.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2023 02:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 02:12 IST
Russian head of children's book jury resigns after war propaganda allegations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian head of a jury awarding the biennial Hans Christian Andersen prize for children's literature announced her resignation on Tuesday, after allegations of her involvement in Russian war propaganda. Russian artist Anastasia Arkhipova was elected to head the jury by the Basel-based International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in September.

The award, whose winners include Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, is regarded as the highest international distinction given to an author and illustrator of books for young people, according to the IBBY. Since her election, Arkhipova has faced pressure from some member countries to step down over her role as board member of the Moscow Branch of Artists Association of Russia (MOCX).

MOCX last year launched a contest that, according to its website, encouraged artists to submit artwork that would promote Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Several member countries including Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the Baltic countries have said Arkhipova's work at MOCX is not compatible with her role as head of the children's literature award jury.

Last week, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II withdrew her protectorate of the award. The mayor of Odense, the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, last week asked IBBY for the Danish fairy tale writer's name to be kept out of the prize. "(Arkhipova) is mindful of the perception of the outside world," the IBBY said in a statement on Tuesday after its board accepted her resignation at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

"IBBY strongly and unequivocally condemns Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023