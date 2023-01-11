Left Menu

Man arrested for urinating at gate in Delhi airport departure area

Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar who was arrested after the Sunday evening incident, was later released the same day on a bail bond, they said.A senior police officer said they received information Sunday around 5.30 pm that a person urinated publicly at gate number-6 in the departure area of terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 39-year-old drunken man was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport here, police said on Wednesday. Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar who was arrested after the Sunday evening incident, was later released the same day on a bail bond, they said.

A senior police officer said they received information Sunday around 5.30 pm that a person urinated publicly at gate number-6 in the departure area of terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to police, Khan seemed to be in a drunken condition he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing other people. He was scheduled to depart to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, they said.

Khan was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital and he was found to have consumed alcohol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said. A case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at IGI Airport and Khan was arrested. He was later released on a bail bond, the DCP said. Earlier, one drunken man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday.

The accused was arrested from Bengaluru. A court later sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

