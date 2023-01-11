Amanda Menezes selected for Goa CM's fellowship programme

Goa Chief Minister's fellowship has been awarded to Amanda Menezes for her doctoral studies, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Menezes has accomplished greater heights in her academic career that can be attributed to her being a fellow under CMFP. She has been selected as a PhD student in Medical Chemistry at the University of Toledo, Ohio, USA, he said.

The CM Fellowship Programme (CMFP) aims to aid prolific students of promising calibre from diverse academic backgrounds by providing them regular stipend for the research work.

