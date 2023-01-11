Left Menu

Jharkhand Bar Council extends lawyers' strike till Jan 13

A section of lawyers had met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on January 7 over the court fee hike.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:20 IST
Jharkhand Bar Council extends lawyers' strike till Jan 13
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand State Bar Council on Wednesday announced that the ongoing strike called by lawyers will continue till January 13.

The lawyers are on strike since January 6 to protest against a hike in court fees after the state government passed the Court Fees Amendment Bill in the assembly in 2022. The decision to continue the agitation was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand State Bar Council on Tuesday night.

If the Bar Council receives any communication from the government regarding the fulfilment of the demands, it will immediately withdraw the agitation, the Council said in a communication to the affiliated associations.

''During the agitation, an exception is granted to the lawyers to comply with the directives of the Supreme Court, and High Courts for filing bail bond and other related matters in which personal liberty is involved,'' the communication said. A section of lawyers had met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on January 7 over the court fee hike. As many as 500 advocates were present at the residence of the chief minister where he had assured them that his government will review the provisions of the Advocates Protection Act and do a comparative study with other states.

The state government had last year hiked court fees by passing the Court Fees Amendment Bill in the assembly.

Soren had said the increase in court fees was not directly concerned with the welfare of lawyers but the government will look into the matter and review it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023