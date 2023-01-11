Cases of crime against women dip in Shimla district

Cases of crime against women have come down by 34 percent in Shimla district in the last five years, with police officials attributing the decline to increased surveillance and predictive policing.

While cases of molestation have come down to 43 in 2022 from 79 in 2018, cases of cruelty to women have dropped to 14 from 18 and that of rape to 38 from 40 in the same period.

Preventative steps based on data-based weekly assessment of crime, installation of over 6,500 cameras – the third eye in vulnerable, significant and strategic locations besides, inter-state and inter-district borders, temples, important offices, police stations, educational institutions, illegal mining areas, markets, railway stand, taxi stand, bus stop and main squares have acted as a deterrent, police officials said.

Predictive policing, officials, said has helped in bringing the crime rate down.

Predictive policing involves using analytical techniques to prevent or solve a crime.

Officials said that presence of women in all police stations has also helped in creating a safe environment for women besides creating awareness.

''Crime against women has come down by 34 percent from 223 in 2018 to 146 in 2022 in the district,'' Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Monika Bhutungru said.

A robust trial system leading to early conviction and introduction of Register number 26 for sexual offenders to keep tab on repeated offenders and increasing number of women police stations has also contributed to the crime rate coming down, the officer added.

Himachal is the first state to start a robust trial management ensuring deposition by the witness and police to reduce pendency of cases, leading to expeditious trial in courts and improved convictions. As many as 4,300 sexual offenders have been identified so far out of which 55 are repeat offenders.

Other initiatives include introducing 24X7 Gudiya helpline and Shakti button app for women in distress and imparting unarmed combat training to girls studying in schools and colleges through Samarth Yojna.

