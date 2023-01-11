Trade body opens skill centre in Hyderabad

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has come out with a skill centre here to support new-age manufacturing and service sectors.

The ‘FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre’ was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Telangana Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan, College Education Commissioner Navin Mittal and CMD of Pokarna Ltd Gautam Chand Jain, said a release from FTCCI.

“Manufacturing is one of the most important and crucial sectors in our State with immense potential for employment generation. With new-age digital technologies disrupting the industry, skilling the manpower along with the changing times in the evolving technologies has become mandatory to cater to the requirements of skilled workforce in this sector,” Jayesh Ranjan was quoted as saying in the release.

FTCCI signed MoUs with four different organisations to facilitate experiential learning. Housed on the second floor of the FTCCI Building, the Training and Skill Development Centre aims to develop skills of 20,000 people in a year at an affordable fee, the release said.

The courses and programmes would be tailor-made to suit the changing needs of the industry from time to time, it said. FTCCI plans to enter into MoUs with several organisations in future to facilitate practical and hands-on training for those who are groomed in the skill development centre, the release added.

