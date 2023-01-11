‘Cyber Ambassadors Platform’ unveiled in Telangana

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana police on Wednesday launched ‘Cyber Ambassadors Platform’ (CAP) in collaboration with the Department of School Education to empower school-going adolescent students as cyber safety ambassadors by creating awareness on cyber crimes and preventive measures.

The platform was inaugurated by State Home Minister Mohammad Mahamood Ali. Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, Additional DG (Women Safety and Bharosa) Shikha Goel and Vakati Karuna, Secretary of Education Department, and other officials were present. Over 2,000 students, teachers and other stakeholders participated in the inaugural function. Speaking on the occasion, Mahamood Ali said the Cyber Ambassadors Platform is the need of the hour in the light of rising cyber crimes.

Anjani Kumar said, ''Telangana police is one of the leaders in the world in terms of technology and safety. As Cyber Ambassadors, it is the responsibility of the younger generation to work towards a safer community.” Shikha Goel said children should know of digital etiquette and the Cyber Ambassadors would be the torchbearers in the community for cyber safety. She called upon to the children to ‘think before you click’. She asked the Cyber Ambassadors to create awareness regarding dial 100 and cyber helpline 1930.

This phase of Cyber Ambassador Platform (CAP), a collaboration of Women Safety wing along with Education Department, would train 9,424 Cyber Ambassadors from 2,381 schools from 33 districts of Telangana, the release added.

