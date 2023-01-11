Topgallant Media & Research acknowledged and felicitated winners of the Atal Achievement Awards 2022

January 11, 2023: Topgallant Media & Research Pvt Ltd organized the Atal Achievement Awards 2022 on 21st December, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi. The ceremony was held to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education, and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 21st December 2022. Atal Achievement Awards 2022 brought together sectors like Healthcare, Education, and Business in one place to discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India’s health. Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste (Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India), Shri. Kaushal Kishore (Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India), Shri. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (National Spokesperson from BJP), Dr. Arvind Kumar Goel (Educationist and Philanthropist), and Shri Pradeep Gandhi Ji (Member of Parliament) were among the Chief Guests and Guests Of Honour for the ceremony. The winners were felicitated by them which included individuals/organizations from all across India. Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Atal Achievement Awards 2022 Were - Dr. Anil Kumar, J Joshi Infra Projects PVT LTD., Relisys Medical Devices Limited, Ankita Overseas, Spangle Steel Product, Mr. Shashank Chakrawarti (Wellness Forever Medicare Private Limited), Manipal University Jaipur, Heinrich Corporation India Private Limited, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Ladani Associate, Airpets, Relocation Services Pvt Ltd., Agri Process Innovations Technologies LLP, ND Care, Nirogam (P) Ltd., Aditya Group, Booming Bulls Academy, Col. Dr. Sunil Jain, Dr. Chandrashekhar Thodupunuri, Dr. Mukul Shastry (Cube Group), Dayawati Modi Academy, Mr. Manish Mishra, RUS Education India Pvt Ltd, M S Metal & Chemical Supplier, MBNK, Kalra Hospital SRCNC Pvt. Ltd, Mittal Tube Company, Your Wellness Centre, Dr. Roopesh Kumar, Mr. Madhaw Anand, Dr. Lipi Singh, IYSERT Energy Research Pvt. Ltd., Trinity Corporate Suites, kalpavriksha Logitech Services Pvt Ltd, IIT Patna, Adarsh Co-operative Bank Ltd., Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited, St. Mira’s College for Girls Limited, Mr. Vaibhav Pande, Raintech Software Ltd., Kishore Chandra Prasad Research Foundation, Mr. Soubir Bhatt, Microtek College of Management and Technology, Ramanand Institute of Pharmacy and Management, Dr. Rajest Atulkar, and Dr. Sanjib Kumar Behera. Not only these, some other iconic awardees are - Dr. P C Jagadeesh, Tirupati Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Dr. Jamal Yusuf, Dr. Saibal Mukhopadhyay, Dr. Milind Sampgaonkar, Dr. Shekhar Srivastava, Prof. Dr. Chakradhar Maddela, Ben Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Shubha Sharma (Heylin Spark), Dhingra Shoe Interlining Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Ridhima Khamesra, Dr. Mohanlal Panda, IMS Gaziabad, G-Cube LMS, Future Choice Club, Mr. Bipin Dayal, Scidentai, Foodees Group of Consultant, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Dr. Ashish Gautam, CT University, Mr. Sukhdeep Singh AASHT - Founder & CEO (CFIL), Dr. Om Prakash Jain (President - WCA Pvt Ltd.), Dr. Prabhat Kumar Srivastava, LNCT Group of Colleges, B R Softech Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Pramod Giri, Kavya Diabetes Clinic, Mr. Janardhan Baby - Managing Partner (Jayalakshmi Farms), Morlatis Engineering Construction Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Sathya Shankar - Chairman (SG Corporates), Nutriorg, Pathnsitu Biotechnologies, Wide Range Group, Pannalal Exports Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Ambrish Prafull Vijayakar - Managing Director (Predictive Homeopathy), Elite Learning, Mr. Ajayakumar V.V, Ms. Chahat Aggarwal, Digital Aptech Pvt. Ltd., and Sakshi International Pvt. Ltd. Apart from them, there were several other winners as well namely - Ms. Yassmin Mistry (MD & CEO - Durand Forms India Pvt. Ltd.), Dr. Karthik Ramesh (MBA SSSIHL), Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Bharat Kumar Rao, Mr. Kharal Singh, Biored Healthcare, Dr. Anju Sharma, Dadu Medical Centre Private Limited, Dr. Musharraf Ahmad Khan (Chairman) Al Khateeb, Polytechnic College, Dr. Chandrashekhar Pakhmode, Dr. Sridev Shastri, Dr. Pavan Kumar, MOCO., Mr. Jaideep Pawar (Gramepay & PAY10), VMAX E-Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Shikha Mahajan, S S Systems Pvt. Ltd., CITA Immigration, Mr. Ajay Kamath, Dr. Hukum Singh, Gautam and Company, Arogyadham Piles Fistula Hospital Panchkula, Smart Vehicle Robotics, Varshney Infotech Pvt. ltd., M/S Samrvir Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Pramod Tripathi, IASSIST Innovations Labs, Karam Laser Clinic, Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd., Lakshmi North East Solutions (LNES), Dr. CA. D. Suresh Kumar, MV International School, Dr. Vipin Gupta, Horizon Ventures, Dr. Balakrishna Srinivas Maddodi (Associate Professor MIT-Manipal MAHE), Dr. Ritu Dewan, Opiant technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rural Institute for Skill empowerment (RISE), Nutraferon Pvt. Ltd., and Onesource Karma Yoga Pvt. Ltd. Karun Singh, the CEO of Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media & Research Pvt Ltd said, “The winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.” Topgallant Media & Research Pvt Ltd is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes. We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world’s largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better. We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

