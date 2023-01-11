Missing Mumbai boy found in MP's Khandwa town

A nine-year-old Mumbai boy, who went missing five days ago after his tuition teacher asked him to complete homework, has been traced to Khandwa town in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said here on Wednesday.

The boy, a Class 4 student, left his home in suburban Santacruz on Saturday evening to attend his tuition class but did not return home, said the Vakola police station official.

His worried family members enquired with their relatives and the tuition teacher, who told them she had asked the boy to complete his homework and bring it back, he said.

The boy left the tuition teacher's home at around 8 pm, but did not reach his residence. His father, who works in a restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, searched for his son at different locations in the metropolis, but to no avail, said the official.

He took help from social media influencers and circulated his son's pictures on different platforms, but did not get any clue about his whereabouts, he said.

Later, the minor's family members approached the Vakola police station and lodged a kidnapping complaint.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai cops got a phone call from their counterparts in MP's Khandwa town informing them that a minor boy from the metropolis was in their custody. He was the same boy whom the Mumbai cops had been looking for, said the official.

How the boy reached Khandwa was not yet known and a team of the Vakola police was on its way to the MP town to bring him back to Mumbai, he added.

