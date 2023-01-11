Gorakhpur will soon emerge as Ayurveda tourism hub: UP Minister Jaiveer Singh

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday said Gorkahpur will emerge as a hub of Ayurveda tourism in the days to come.

Singh visited the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University that houses the Guru Shri Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences (Ayurveda College), a hospital and a Vedic-Ayurveda wellness centre here.

I am confident that in the coming days, Gorakhpur will become a Vedic and Ayurveda tourism hub, Singh said.

''It will help people become healthy and also create jobs on a large scale. Ayurveda is the heritage of India and Arogyadham is developing into an attractive vedic tourism and wellness centre here,'' he said.

Vice Chancellor of Gorakhnath University Major Gen Atul Bajpai and Registrar Pradeep Rao informed the minister about available resources and facilities on the campus.

Singh said he was amazed to see the hi-tech resources, educational activities, smart classrooms, lab with modern equipment, hospital and other facilities.

He also visited the Vedic Panchkarma Centre and said that ''soon we will surpass Kerala in terms of Vedic wellness and tourism''.

The registrar of the university said the institute is providing certificate course and internship facilities to people in the country and abroad.

