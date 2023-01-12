Left Menu

Mexico Supreme Court judge copied 'substantial part' of thesis, university says

Citing a "comparative analysis of content, chronology and writing styles," the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of Latin America's most prestigious universities, said an academic integrity committee concluded Esquivel had copied her thesis. UNAM, a public institution, said it lacked the power to revoke Esquivel's degree and it was forwarding its findings to Mexico's education ministry. The professor who advised both Esquivel's thesis and the one she allegedly copied is also under investigation, the university said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 06:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 06:24 IST
Mexico Supreme Court judge copied 'substantial part' of thesis, university says

One of Mexico's top judges copied "a substantial part of content" for her 1987 thesis from another student's work presented a year earlier, her university said on Wednesday, following a plagiarism scandal made public last month. Justice Yasmin Esquivel has been embroiled in controversy since December when local news outlet Latinus published accusations she had plagiarized the work, as she stood to potentially become the new head of the country's top tribunal.

Esquivel, who has repeatedly denied the accusations, lost a vote at the beginning of the month to justice Norma Pina, who became Mexico's first female Supreme Court president. Citing a "comparative analysis of content, chronology and writing styles," the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of Latin America's most prestigious universities, said an academic integrity committee concluded Esquivel had copied her thesis.

UNAM, a public institution, said it lacked the power to revoke Esquivel's degree and it was forwarding its findings to Mexico's education ministry. The professor who advised both Esquivel's thesis and the one she allegedly copied is also under investigation, the university said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023