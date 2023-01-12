Doctor among 3 more persons arrested in Mangaluru drug case

Three more people, including a doctor and a pharmacy student, were arrested here on Thursday in connection with drug use and peddling taking the total arrests so far in the case to 13, police said.

Among the arrests are three doctors, six medical students including four women and a pharmacy student. The remaining persons are drug peddlers, the police added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh Kumar V S from Tumakuru, a final-year pathology student at Kasturba Medical College, final-year pharmacy student Adon Dev from Kochi and Mohammed Afrar from Mangaluru who works at a fruit shop, police said.

The Mangaluru police had first arrested Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha (38), an Indian-origin person, last week in connection with alleged drug peddling in his flat.

He was residing in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and was a fourth year student of a dental college in the city.

Sha spilt the beans as the police interrogated him. Police found over two kilograms of marijuana, weapons, mobile phones, other electronic gadgets.

Based on his inputs, police arrested 13 people in the last two days.

