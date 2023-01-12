Left Menu

Doctor among 3 more persons arrested in Mangaluru drug case

Three more people, including a doctor and a pharmacy student, were arrested here on Thursday in connection with drug use and peddling taking the total arrests so far in the case to 13, police said.Among the arrests are three doctors, six medical students including four women and a pharmacy student.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:43 IST
Doctor among 3 more persons arrested in Mangaluru drug case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more people, including a doctor and a pharmacy student, were arrested here on Thursday in connection with drug use and peddling taking the total arrests so far in the case to 13, police said.

Among the arrests are three doctors, six medical students including four women and a pharmacy student. The remaining persons are drug peddlers, the police added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh Kumar V S from Tumakuru, a final-year pathology student at Kasturba Medical College, final-year pharmacy student Adon Dev from Kochi and Mohammed Afrar from Mangaluru who works at a fruit shop, police said.

The Mangaluru police had first arrested Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha (38), an Indian-origin person, last week in connection with alleged drug peddling in his flat.

He was residing in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and was a fourth year student of a dental college in the city.

Sha spilt the beans as the police interrogated him. Police found over two kilograms of marijuana, weapons, mobile phones, other electronic gadgets.

Based on his inputs, police arrested 13 people in the last two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023