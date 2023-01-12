Left Menu

Leopard scare: Bangalore University cautions students & faculty

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Alarmed by media reports about a leopard being sighted on its campus, the Bangalore University has asked students, faculty and other staff to be watchful and report on spotting the movement of the big cat.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the Registrar of BU at the Jnanabharathi campus referred to such reports, and said a letter has been sent to the Forest Department urging it to catch the leopard and take appropriate action.

''In view of reports appearing in the media and social media platforms about the leopard sighting on the campus, all the students of the university, especially those staying in the university hostels, teaching faculties and other staff are hereby directed that they should be cautious and avoid moving around in the night. Also, they should immediately inform their higher-ups once they spot the movement of leopard,'' the circular read.

Last month, there was a scare in parts of the Bengaluru south region, and in and around Turahalli forest off Kanakapura Road of the big cat's movements.

Forest officials suspected at the time that two leopards might have strayed into Turahalli forest and nearby areas from Bannerghatta reserved forest in the city, which is in close proximity.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

