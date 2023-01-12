Left Menu

Book people behind misogynistic posts against daughters of cricketers: DCW

The panel said it has taken suo moto cognisance of certain social media posts targeting the seven-year-old and two-year-old daughters of the two renowned cricketers.These posts on social media platform Twitter are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards the young children and their mothers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:03 IST
Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to city police seeking registration of FIR against people for ''misogynistic'' social media posts targeting the wives and daughters of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The panel said it has taken suo moto cognisance of certain social media posts targeting the seven-year-old and two-year-old daughters of the two renowned cricketers.

''These posts on social media platform 'Twitter' are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards the young children and their mothers. This is a very serious matter and attracts urgent action,'' the body said in the notice. It has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by January 16. On Wednesday too, Maliwal had tweeted about the issue.

''Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls.

''If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR,'' she had said in a tweet in Hindi.

