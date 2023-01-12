Left Menu

ICA extends medical insurance to retired cricketers

In time to come, many more such members will be extended this cover, added Gaekwad.In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly Rs six lakh to many former cricketers in need of financial andor medical assistance.All the above money has been released from the ICA Welfare Fund which was set up with contributions from some leading former Indian cricketers and corporates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:16 IST
ICA extends medical insurance to retired cricketers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Thursday announced it will provide medical insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to its members, a move that will benefit over 100 retired cricketers.

With the BCCI's medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA's members were not eligible for the same.

''This is only a small start made by our Board. Last year we had extended a top-up hospitalisation cover for our members and this time around we have gone one step further and provided a full cover of Rs 1.5 lakh each,'' newly-elected ICA president Aunshuman Gaekwad was quoted as saying in a media release.

The premium is being paid in its entirety by the ICA.

''Presently we have extended the cover to 109 members who expressed interest in availing the insurance, all of whom have played between 5 and 9 first-class matches. In time to come, many more such members will be extended this cover,'' added Gaekwad.

In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly Rs six lakh to many former cricketers in need of financial and/or medical assistance.

All the above money has been released from the ICA Welfare Fund which was set up with contributions from some leading former Indian cricketers and corporates. In its first year of operation itself, the ICA distributed benefits worth Rs 52 lakh to as many as 60 people that includes retired first-class cricketers, widows of first-class cricketers as also one former Indian blind cricketer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023