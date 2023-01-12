Left Menu

Jharkhand: Vocational training to be introduced in 325 block level model schools

The Jharkhand government has decided to roll out vocational training to students in 325 block-level model schools to provide employment-oriented education, an official said on Thursday. The skill-based training would also be implemented in 80 schools of excellence across the state, the official said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:55 IST
The Jharkhand government has decided to roll out vocational training to students in 325 block-level model schools to provide employment-oriented education, an official said on Thursday. The skill-based training would also be implemented in 80 schools of excellence across the state, the official said. A proposal in this regard has been prepared on the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and it will be launched at a state-level programme in March, according to an official communique.

Under the inititative, training will be provided in 11 trades such as agriculture, information technology, information technology-enabled services, apparel and make-up and home furnishing, media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multiskilling, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare, it said.

“Arrangements are being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests,” the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

