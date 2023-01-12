Delhi govt organises virtual book fair for its schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a virtual mega book fair for Delhi government schools. The online platform will enable schools under the Directorate of Education to purchase books for their libraries.

Sisodia said Delhi is the first in the country where teachers and children of all government schools participate in the virtual fair and select books for their library.

''Books play a vital role in the all-round development of children. Considering this, the Delhi government has made significant changes in the libraries of its schools over the past six to seven years,'' he said.

He said the online platform of the book fair will play a pivotal role and children will be able to get access to the finest books.

''Government schools of Delhi can now buy books as per the preferences of students and teachers which was not possible until 2017. India can be the number one country in the world only through quality education. ''The education department's unique initiatives to provide top class facilities have made Delhi's education model a subject of discussion and inspiration for the world,'' he said.

According to the DoE, the book fair is being organised to ensure that library books reach the school's doorstep. At least 340 publishers are participating in the fair and 8,000 books have been included in it.

A scrutiny committee decided whether the books are worth buying and useful for the library or not. After the listing, an offline book fair was organised by the DoE where schools could buy books as per their requirement.

