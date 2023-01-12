Left Menu

British teachers fail in bid to strike over pay as turnout falls short

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:48 IST
British teachers fail in bid to strike over pay as turnout falls short
An attempt by school teachers belonging to the NASUWT trade union in England and Wales to carry out strikes over pay failed as the turnout of voters in a ballot fell short of the required level.

Nine out of 10 members of the NASUWT union voted in favour of striking but the turnout was only 42%, the group said in a statement. That is below the legally required 50%.

