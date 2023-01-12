British teachers fail in bid to strike over pay as turnout falls short
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:48 IST
An attempt by school teachers belonging to the NASUWT trade union in England and Wales to carry out strikes over pay failed as the turnout of voters in a ballot fell short of the required level.
Nine out of 10 members of the NASUWT union voted in favour of striking but the turnout was only 42%, the group said in a statement. That is below the legally required 50%.
