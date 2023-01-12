Left Menu

Swaminarayan tradition may have motivated PM to bring National Education Policy: Union Minister Pradhan

BAPS also does great work in promoting our religion and culture, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

12-01-2023
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Swaminarayan tradition might have motivated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the new National Education Policy for the country.

He was addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here as part of the centenary celebrations of the renowned spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

''Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new National Education Policy is being implemented in the country after a gap of nearly 30 years. And perhaps, the Swaminarayan tradition might have motivated the PM to bring National Education Policy,'' Pradhan said.

Speaking about Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, the Union minister said, ''This 600-acre city is an open university where one can learn about science and technology, material sciences, processing, marketing and branding,'' he claimed.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He was born on December 7, 1921, became chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect in 1950, and died on August 13, 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister L Murugan hailed the organisation for leading a rehabilitation programme in Tamil Nadu following a devastating tsunami there in 2004.

''BAPS adopted three villages in Tamil Nadu after the 2004 tsunami and did exceptional work there. BAPS also does great work in promoting our religion and culture,'' the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

