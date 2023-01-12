Rs 11 crore in cash seized in I-T raids at TMC MLA's properties

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department seized Rs 11 crore in cash from properties linked to West Bengal TMC MLA Jakir Hossain in Murshidabad, Kolkata and New Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The searches, which began on Wednesday evening, continued till Thursday night in at least 20 properties linked to Hossain, he said.

''Around Rs 11 crore in cash was seized during the raids. An investigation is underway to find the source of the cash,'' the I-T official said.

Hossain, the MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad, is a former minister in the state government. He also has several businesses.

His family was cooperating with the investigators during the searches, the official said.

Hossain said the tax officials seized ''a little money'' from his residence which was meant to purchase rice from rice mills.

''The cash was also meant to pay salaries of the 7,000 labourers who work at my farm. I pay them in cash. All the transactions are done in cash at the farm. So, you have to keep money at home. If such things continue, I will not be able to do business anymore,'' he told PTI.

The TMC refused to comment on the matter.

''It is purely a technical matter -- whether the money found was accounted for. We have nothing to say. Hossain is a wealthy businessman and employs many people,'' senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim told reporters.

The BJP said the cash seized from Hossain was the tip of the iceberg.

''Will TMC again plead innocence and allege that it has been framed by the central agencies? People of the state are watching everything,'' senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Last year, nearly Rs 50 crore in cash was seized by the Enforcement Directorate from properties linked to former state education minister Partha Chatterjee. He was arrested over allegations of irregularities in recruiting school teachers.

Meanwhile, the I-T Department also searched a hotel in central Kolkata linked to TMC's ward 54 councillor Amiruddin Bobby, officials said.

Several documents were seized from the hotel at AJC Bose Road, they said.

