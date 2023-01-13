LG hasn't rejected proposal to send Delhi govt teachers to Finland for training, says his office

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not rejected the proposal for a Delhi government teachers' training programme in Finland and any statement to the contrary is ''misleading and mischievously motivated'', the Raj Niwas said on Friday.

The LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past, it said.

This comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the LG has ''rejected'' the proposal for the training of 30 Delhi government school teachers, saying that the training can be done in India itself.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi, had prepared a proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Jyväskylä University in Finland.

''The LG has not rejected the proposal for the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on (to) the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated,'' the Raj Niwas said in a series of tweets.

''The Govt has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past,'' it said.

Saxena advised the government to identify similar training programmes in Indian institutions.

''LG has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness,'' the Raj Niwas said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest outside the LG's residence later on Friday against the alleged rejection of the proposal for teachers' training.

