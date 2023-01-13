Left Menu

LG hasn't rejected proposal to send Delhi govt teachers to Finland for training, says his office

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:31 IST
LG hasn't rejected proposal to send Delhi govt teachers to Finland for training, says his office
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not rejected the proposal for a Delhi government teachers' training programme in Finland and any statement to the contrary is ''misleading and mischievously motivated'', the Raj Niwas said on Friday.

The LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past, it said.

This comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the LG has ''rejected'' the proposal for the training of 30 Delhi government school teachers, saying that the training can be done in India itself.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi, had prepared a proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Jyväskylä University in Finland.

''The LG has not rejected the proposal for the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on (to) the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated,'' the Raj Niwas said in a series of tweets.

''The Govt has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past,'' it said.

Saxena advised the government to identify similar training programmes in Indian institutions.

''LG has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness,'' the Raj Niwas said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest outside the LG's residence later on Friday against the alleged rejection of the proposal for teachers' training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023