Trade unions' body calls for two-day bank strike from Jan 30
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, has given a two-day strike call from January 30 to press for various demands. The UFBU, in a statement, said since there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31.
The trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Forum of Bank Unions
- Mumbai
- UFBU
Advertisement