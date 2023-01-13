Left Menu

Delhi govt felicitates city-based medal winners at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kejriwal handed over incentive cheques to the seven medallists -- Ravi Dahiya, Pinki, Navneet Singh, Tulika Mann, Tejaswini Shankar, Pooja Gehlot and Rohit Tokas.Rs 2.60 crore was also disbursed among the medal winners.Delhi is making its mark in the country in sports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:16 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated Delhi-based medal winners at the Commonwealth Games, 2022, at an event here on Friday.

The event, hosted by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education and Sports of Delhi government, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal handed over incentive cheques to the seven medallists -- Ravi Dahiya, Pinki, Navneet Singh, Tulika Mann, Tejaswini Shankar, Pooja Gehlot and Rohit Tokas.

Rs 2.60 crore was also disbursed among the medal winners.

Delhi is making its mark in the country in sports. India won 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games, of which sportspersons from Delhi won seven, Kejriwal said in his address.

''Less than two per cent of the country's population live in Delhi but we brought more than 10 per cent of the medals for the country. There is no dearth of talent in our country but sportspersons don't get facilities because of political interference. We changed this in Delhi,'' he claimed.

Normally, the selection body for sportspersons is full of politicians and officers who have nothing to do with sports. The Delhi government has tried to end that in the city, he added.

The Delhi government has launched 'Play and Progress', 'Mission Excellence' and 'Cash Incentive Scheme' for sportspersons so that they do not face financial problems, Kejriwal said.

In Delhi, sportspersons are selected only on merit, Kejriwal said, and added that a sports university that solely aimed at bringing more medals at international level had been set up.

''The way we have created a very good environment for education in government schools, similarly we are trying to create an conducive environment in sports,'' he added.

Sportspersons are feted on winning medals but the Delhi government helps them even when they are working hard to make a mark for themselves, Sisodia said.

Gold medal winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Pinki, who won gold in lawn bowl at the Commonwealth Games, were awarded Rs 50 lakh each. Silver medalist Navneet Singh (lawn bowl) was given Rs 40 lakh. Tulika Mann (judo), Tejaswin Shankar (athletics0, Pooja Gahlot ( wrestling) and Rohit Tokas (boxing) were awarded Rs 30 lakh each for winning bronze.

