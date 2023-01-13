Left Menu

Students visit Kerala High Court for pedagogy programme of State govt

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:48 IST
Students visit Kerala High Court for pedagogy programme of State govt
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Over 100 students from a Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Friday visited the Kerala High Court as part of the process-oriented pedagogy programme of the State government.

The students were taken on a field trip to the court to give them an understanding of its functioning and litigation process, school authorities said.

''The students were given a guided tour through various courts, including that of the Chief Justice,'' the staff of the Political Science Department of the school which arranged the trip, said.

In the coming days, the students would be taken to the State Assembly and the Secretariat too, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023