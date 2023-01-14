Left Menu

Teacher in Kerala arrested for molesting 26 students

Kerala police has arrested a 52-year-old teacher of an aided school in the district for allegedly molesting 26 students since November 2021.The senior teacher was arrested under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act on January 12 based on complaints from the district Childline authorities, police said.A student recently narrated the abuse she faced to another teacher of the school.

Updated: 14-01-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:29 IST
Teacher in Kerala arrested for molesting 26 students
Kerala police has arrested a 52-year-old teacher of an aided school in the district for allegedly molesting 26 students since November 2021.

The senior teacher was arrested under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on January 12 based on complaints from the district Childline authorities, police said.

''A student recently narrated the abuse she faced to another teacher of the school. She immediately informed the Childline authorities who later informed us. We got the complaint on January 11,'' police told PTI.

The official said upon further counselling, more students raised complaints against the senior man.

Police said, ''We registered five cases on January 12 and arrested him. Later, 21 cases were registered yesterday. He has been remanded to judicial custody.'' The students have narrated incidents of molestation from November 2021 when the school reopened after the pandemic, police added.

