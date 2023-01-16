Panjab University VC Raj Kumar resigns

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar has resigned from the post, official sources said on Monday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of the university, has accepted his resignation, the sources said.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately known.

Dhankhar has given the charge of the VC to Renu Vig, Dean University Instructions (DUI) till further orders.

Kumar had joined as VC of Panjab University in 2018. Before joining the University, Kumar was the Director, Dean and Head of Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

