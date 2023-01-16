Rajya Sabha session from January 31 to April 6

The 259th session of Rajya Sabha will commence on January 31 and end on April 6, a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

''The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Tuesday, the 31st January 2023, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April 2023,'' the statement said.

Parliament's Budget Session will begin from January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said. ''Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items.

''During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/Departments,'' Joshi had tweeted earlier. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, it said. The first part of the Budget Session will end on February 13 and the Parliament will reconvene on March 13 for the second part of the session after the recess.

