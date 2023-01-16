Alliance University Hosts Grand Annual Convocation Ceremony

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:38 IST
Alliance University, South India's first private university and one of the leading private universities in India, successfully hosted its Annual Convocation ceremony at the University's Central Campus in Bengaluru. The event was attended by graduates and their families and was presided over by Hon'ble Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Pro-Visitor of Alliance University and Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology, and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka. Justice S. R. Bannurmath, Chairman of the Karnataka Law Commission and Shri. Harshit Singhal, Managing Director of HashedIn by Deloitte were present as the guests of honor.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University who congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to strengthen their networking and communication abilities, develop relevant skills periodically, think like an entrepreneur and develop leadership qualities. This was followed by the university's annual report presented by Dr. Anubha Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University who gave an overview of the University's achievements and 25 years of Alliance Education and the university's vision to be a world-class institution.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, who congratulated the graduates and urged them to use their education for the betterment of society. He reflected on the role of an institution in shaping future leaders and the evolving higher education sector in India. He mentioned the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state of Karnataka and the state's goal to completely implement it and contribute to the national growth story.

Shri Harshit Singhal of HashedIn by Deloitte encouraged graduates to continue learning and to be ready for the constant changes and disruptions happening in the world. Justice S. R. Bannurmath, Chairman of the Karnataka Law Commission, acknowledged the role of parents, family, and teachers in the success of graduates and encouraged them to take advantage of opportunities and contribute to the society.

The event concluded with the presentation of medals and merit certificates to students who excelled in their specializations, the conferral of degrees and diplomas to all graduates, bringing the ceremony to a memorable finish. The convocation saw graduation of 2445 students of which 1615 received degrees; 830 received diplomas; and 14 received doctoral degrees. Medals and merit certificates were awarded to 161 rank holders.

