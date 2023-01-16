Govt working for a handful of people, suggestion to tax uber rich will fall on deaf ears: Cong

The Narendra Modi government is working only for a ''handful of people'' and the richest 21 Indians have more wealth than 70 crore people put together, the Congress said on Monday after the rights group Oxfam released its latest inequality report.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed that the Oxfam's suggestion to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to impose a wealth tax on India's uber rich will fall on deaf ears.

''The richest 21 Indian billionaires have more wealth than 70 crore Indians. Top 1 per cent of India now holds 40.5 per cent of total wealth. There's been a 121 per cent surge in the wealth of India's billionaires since Covid struck. This is the result of a government that works just for a handful of people,'' Ramesh said in a series of tweets.

''Oxfam India has urged the Finance Minister to impose a wealth tax on the uber rich. Their suggestion will surely fall on deaf ears,'' he also said.

The richest one per cent in India now own more than 40 per cent of the country's total wealth, while the bottom half of the population together share just 3 per cent of wealth, according to the latest Oxfam report.

Releasing the India supplement of its annual inequality report on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Oxfam International said that taxing India's ten-richest at 5 per cent can fetch entire money to bring children back to school.

''A one-off tax on unrealized gains from 2017–2021 on just one billionaire, Gautam Adani, could have raised Rs 1.79 lakh crore, enough to employ more than five million Indian primary school teachers for a year,'' it added.

The report, titled 'Survival of the Richest', further said that if India's billionaires are taxed once at 2 per cent on their entire wealth, it would support the requirement of Rs 40,423 crore for the nutrition of malnourished in the country for the next three years.

''A one-time tax of 5 per cent on the 10 richest billionaires in the country (Rs 1.37 lakh crore) is more than 1.5 times the funds estimated by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry (Rs 86,200 crore) and the Ministry of Ayush (Rs 3,050 crore) for the year 2022-23,'' it added.

