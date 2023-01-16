No tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for general public from January 25 to 29
There will be no tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public from January 25 to 29 due to the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
''Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed from January 25 to 29, 2023, due to Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony,'' the president's office said in the statement.
