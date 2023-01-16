Maha Council polls: Eight candidates in fray for Konkan Teachers seat

Eight candidates are in the fray for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls for the Konkan Teachers seat scheduled for January 30, an official said on Monday.

The eight candidates are Dyaneshwar Mhatre of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dhanaji Patil of the Janata Dal (United) and Independents Usman Rohekar, Tushar Bhalerao, Ramesh Devrukhkar, Balaram Patil, Rajesh Sonawane and Santosh Damse, he said.

''Eight candidates remain after scrutiny of nomination forms and withdrawal,'' confirmed Assistant Returning Officer Manoj Ranade.

The results will be declared on February 2.

