Maha Council polls: Eight candidates in fray for Konkan Teachers seat
- Country:
- India
Eight candidates are in the fray for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls for the Konkan Teachers seat scheduled for January 30, an official said on Monday.
The eight candidates are Dyaneshwar Mhatre of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dhanaji Patil of the Janata Dal (United) and Independents Usman Rohekar, Tushar Bhalerao, Ramesh Devrukhkar, Balaram Patil, Rajesh Sonawane and Santosh Damse, he said.
''Eight candidates remain after scrutiny of nomination forms and withdrawal,'' confirmed Assistant Returning Officer Manoj Ranade.
The results will be declared on February 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP gen secy B L Santosh on 2-day UP visit, asks party workers to ensure victory in MLC, civic polls
Green activist Satish Sikha meets MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad
Maha BJP to field its own candidate for MLC polls to Konkan teachers' constituency
Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: Santosh Iyer
Both films are different: Santoshi on BO clash between 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' and 'Pathaan'