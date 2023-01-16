Left Menu

Ensure sufficient number of IAS officers before forwarding foreign study leave proposal: Centre to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:21 IST
Ensure sufficient number of IAS officers before forwarding foreign study leave proposal: Centre to states
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Monday rationalised the process of granting approval for study leave for abroad to IAS officers and asked the states to ensure availability of sufficient number of bureaucrats both in the cadre and on central deputation before forwarding such proposals.

Prior permission of the central government is mandatory for ex-India study leave for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers by the state government concerned.

''In this context, it is felt necessary that a holistic appreciation of impact of such long study leave on the overall cadre management both at the state as well as the central government level is needed before a well informed decision is taken both by the state while recommending and for Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to provide its approval,'' an official order said.

With this objective, it is felt necessary that while recommending ex-India study leave in respect of IAS officers, the requests of study leave/ex-India leave/extension to study leave may be considered in the light of availability of sufficient number of IAS officers in the cadre and for central deputation against the prescribed norms of central deputation reserve, it said. This would ensure that the functioning of the state and central government is not affected due to shortage of officers, said the order issued to chief secretaries of all state governments. Accordingly, it is requested that while recommending the proposals of study leave abroad, the state governments should submit the details of IAS officers who have returned from such leaves during the last two years and the posting(s) given to them according to the practical knowledge and experience acquired during study leave. The states have also been asked to submit the details of officers sponsored for central deputation during the previous year and the current year against the prescribed norms of central deputation reserve and the details of IAS officers who are on study leave within India and outside India while sending such proposals, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023