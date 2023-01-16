Left Menu

BYJU's implements new sale process to check mis-selling

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Edtech firm BYJU's has rolled out a 4-tier tech-driven internal sales process replacing its existing direct sales process to check mis-selling, the company said on Monday.

The development comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over allegations that the edtech firm is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses.

Under the new sales model, interested customers having minimum monthly income of Rs 25,000 will be eligible to buy courses from BYJU's and will need to give consent for placing the order and before closing of the sales.

BYJU's has claimed that as part of its 4-tier sales process, it will educate an incoming lead about product portfolio and its new refund policy over a live Zoom session that is recorded for future audit, after which the process for order will begin. ''In the first step, the interested customers have to give their consent after reading the terms and conditions on the customer consent screen on a custom mobile app. The order verification team then revalidates the consent and double-checks if the customer agrees to make the purchase. The customer gives another consent on this app, upon which the sale is closed,'' BYJU's said in a statement.

Within the new 4-tier sales process, the company has introduced an affordability test for all potential customers.

''A threshold family income of Rs 25,000 per month is necessary to move forward with the purchase. Families with an income of less than Rs 25,000 per month automatically qualify for the BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) programme, where they receive access to BYJU'S content for their child's grade level free of cost,'' the statement said.

The edtech firm said that it assists students who require financial support by connecting the parents or guardians of such students to reputed third party banks or financial institutions.

''BYJU'S is fully committed to a transparent sales mechanism, and our tech-driven, 4-tier approach enhances communication and precludes potential or rare mis-selling. We are constantly striving to improve our customer experience and we believe that this new approach will make the initial stages of the sales process more efficient, clear and empathetic,'' BYJU'S India CEO Mrinal Mohit said.

