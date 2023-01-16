Left Menu

IEPFA proposes to simplify, expedite claims settlement process

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:23 IST
IEPFA proposes to simplify, expedite claims settlement process
The Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) has proposed to simplify as well as expedite the process for settlement of claims.

The authority, which has the mandate to administer the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) under the companies law, has sought comments from the public on the proposed changes till January 27.

An official release on Monday said IEPFA has invited comments from all stakeholders to simplify and expedite claims settlement process. In this regard, a discussion paper has been issued by the authority.

In the discussion paper, the authority has sought suggestions on various aspects, including real-time online interface, shares transferred through reverse corporate action and limitation threshold.

