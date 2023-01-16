Left Menu

MP: Army deserter fires at, injures jeweller with 'machine gun-type' weapon in robbery bid; held, thrashed by mob

A 30-year-old man who allegedly deserted the Indian Army with a machine gun-like weapon shot at and injured a jeweller in his shop in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Monday in a robbery bid but was nabbed while trying to flee, a police official said.The incident took place in the busy Choti Bazare area here, the official said.After firing at and injuring the jeweller, the accuseds robbery attempt failed due to the resistance of the formers kin, who live in rooms above the shop.

MP: Army deserter fires at, injures jeweller with 'machine gun-type' weapon in robbery bid; held, thrashed by mob
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man who allegedly deserted the Indian Army with a ''machine gun-like'' weapon shot at and injured a jeweller in his shop in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Monday in a robbery bid but was nabbed while trying to flee, a police official said.

The incident took place in the busy Choti Bazare area here, the official said.

''After firing at and injuring the jeweller, the accused's robbery attempt failed due to the resistance of the former's kin, who live in rooms above the shop. When he tried to flee on a motorcycle, it failed to start and he was nabbed by passersby, who also assaulted him,'' the official said.

''Injured jeweller Sohan Tamarkar was rushed to the district hospital from where he has been moved to Nagpur for advanced health care. One bullet pierced his abdomen and another hit his left knee. We have recovered three empty cartridges from the spot,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey told PTI over phone.

The Army had declared him a proclaimed absconder for not resuming work after he took leave early last year from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh where he was posted, the Additional SP said.

Speaking about the firearm he used in the robbery attempt, Uikey said, ''It does look like a machine gun. We have sent it to forensic experts to ascertain its type. Their report is awaited. The accused is not in a condition to speak at present due to the beating he received from the crowd.'' Details about the regiment from which he fled will be had once he is interrogated, though an Army ID has been recovered from the accused, the official added.

According to police sources, the accused is a resident of Chargaon village under Dharam Tekdi police station limits here.

