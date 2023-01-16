Left Menu

Ensure foolproof arrangements for G20 meetings in Punjab: CM Mann to officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:02 IST
Ensure foolproof arrangements for G20 meetings in Punjab: CM Mann to officials
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for meetings of the G20 summit slated to take place in Amritsar in March and June.

Chairing a meeting here to review the arrangements of the mega event, the chief minister said no stone should be left unturned for making it a huge success, an official release said.

He said it was a matter of pride for the state to have got a once in a lifetime opportunity to hold such a big event.

Mann expressed hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of the G20 summit in Punjab.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state has got two sessions of G20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on education and then on June 22-23 on labour, he said.

Punjab is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality, the chief minister said.

He asked the officials to ensure that elaborate arrangements are put in place for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

These sessions will be held at the sacred land of Amritsar where lakhs of devotees daily pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and others, he said.

This summit will promote Punjab as a most preferred destination for business at the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses, Mann said.

This is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of opportunities and by bringing maximum investment, which create new employment opportunities for the youth, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023