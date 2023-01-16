Over 25,000 govt jobs given in Punjab in 10 months, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government has given 25,886 jobs to the youth in the last 10 months.

Addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to 271 specialist doctors, 90 lab technicians and 17 helpers in the Health and Family Welfare Department here, the chief minister said this venue has witnessed a number of such events in which many youths have got jobs in various departments.

He said ever since assuming office, his government has handed over job letters to 25,886 youths in various departments.

Such a whopping number of jobs in merely 10 months reflect the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of the youth and opening new avenues of employment for them, he stated.

He reiterated the commitment of his government to make the state a global hub of healthcare.

In a major push to medical education in Punjab, the state government has decided to construct 16 new medical colleges in the next five years that will enhance the total number of medical colleges in the state to 25, he said.

Mann said on the one hand it will impart quality medical education to students and on the other it will help in providing world-class healthcare facilities to people.

Asserting that ''aam aadmi clinics'' have revolutionised the healthcare sector in the state, the chief minister said more than 95 per cent of patients visiting these clinics daily recover from their ailments.

He said that since the starting of these clinics from August 15 last year, they have witnessed a footfall of more than 10 lakh patients.

These clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab, he said.

