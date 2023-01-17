Shoolini touches h-index 100 milestone

Shoolini University has attained an h-index of 100, making it the highest in North India and second in the country among institutions set up after 2008, with only IIT Indore ahead of it. Shoolini University's 100 h-index implies that its 100 research papers have been cited at least 100 times or more. This parameter also depends on the age of the establishment of the university.

The h-index is evaluated on the basis of Scopus indicators, considered the most reputable abstract and citation databases for academic literature. The h-index denotes the quality of research and is calculated on the basis of the number of citations equalling the number of research papers.

Recently, the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 placed Shoolini University as the No.1 Private University in India and 351-400 globally. In Citations (research influence), Shoolini University has been ranked 39th globally (THE) and No.1 in India (QS World University Rankings, Asia 2023).

University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said this achievement reflects the quality of research and the dedication and hard work put in by the university scholars. He said as per the Scopus database, the total number of publications now stands at 2,880 and Citations at 53,687. He said the university would continue to focus on research work and promote it at the undergraduate level as well.

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand said the h-index of 100 clearly shows the quality and relevance of the research work undertaken by researchers at Shoolini University. ''This is a key milestone for any academic and research institution, and we are proud that Shoolini achieved this in one of the shortest periods for any young university,'' he stated.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla congratulated the university's researchers and faculty members. ''This appeared to be a difficult task just a few years ago, but we have completed it in a short span,'' he said, praising all Shoolini researchers for their dedication and hard work.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984464/100_h_index.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg

