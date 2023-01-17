Telangana govt to launch 2nd phase of eye screening programme from Jan 18

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the second phase of ''Kanti Velugu'' eye screening programme of people across the state in Khammam on Wednesday.

Around 15 lakh spectacles have been dispatched to all the Primary Health centres and urban centres so far and 1,500 special teams have been formed for smooth conduct of the programme, official sources said.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with the district Collectors on Monday and asked them to ensure that the prestigious programme should be conducted successfully in accordance with the directions of Rao.

She encouraged the District Collectors to break the record created by the state during the first round of ''Kanti Velugu'' programme held in 2018 by conducting more eye screening tests during this round, an official release said on Monday.

The Chief Secretary instructed that special programmes should be conducted to create awareness among all households about the government's flagship programme and efforts should be made to provide high quality service to the people, she added.

