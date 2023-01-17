Selecting a Disciplinary Advisor for Campus Proceedings

According to your right, an "adviser of your choice" may accompany you at a university disciplinary hearing. Of course, that advisor may be a lawyer, and if you can afford one, we advocate doing so. In that case, pick your advisor wisely. In your instance, your advisor can make a significant impact. Getting help from an academic appeals attorney can be highly beneficial.

In general, you want a person who satisfies the following requirements for most institutions where the adviser must remain silent:

a person you feel at ease with,

an individual who can discuss with you in an informed manner what is occurring during the hearing and how to react,

a person who might take thorough notes during the hearing in case they are subsequently needed,

Someone who will be on your side at all times, be capable of critically assessing what is being said at the hearing, and not sugarcoat anything.

As you can expect, finding these folks might be challenging. We urge you to build a list of every potential adviser, consider how they would rank based on the criteria above, and then make a selection.

Almost usually, the school will either provide you with a list of advisors or let you know it can provide one if you would like. Many automatically assume that these people are stooges who are simply there to benefit the institution.

Observe the following:

Independence

Make sure the individual you select is not extremely dependent on the institution of higher learning. While tenured professors may not be concerned with the opinions of their alma mater, untenured professors or low-ranking administrators who are eager to further their careers may feel otherwise.

Confidentiality

Ask potential advisors if they will keep your information private during your interview. You should acquire that if you employ a lawyer or a counselor.

In your favor

A person who is on your side is something you must have. Clearly state your questions to possible advisors about it. Ensure they have your back since you are going into a foxhole with them.

Smart

You do not want to bring along someone unable to absorb the situation with you. You can probably detect whether the prospects are intelligent enough to provide you with sound advice regarding a complicated case by speaking with them and getting to know them a bit.

Knowledgeable

People who have experienced this with other pupils can be a big assistance. Find out if they have ever been subjected to the disciplinary procedure. It seems sensible to be less enthused than usual if they have only recently completed a two-hour training.

